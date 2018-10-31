Strong demand across categories for Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) swings higher after the company bests estimates with its Q3 report after posting growth in nearly every category.

Skin care sales were up 17% during the quarter to $1.486B, led by strong demand in Asia.

CEO update: "The Company continues to see strong consumer demand for its high-quality products and expects to continue to deliver growth at the high end of its long-term net sales and earnings per share growth targets. We continue to expect global prestige beauty to grow 5% to 6% during the fiscal year. The Company expects to grow ahead of the industry. However, the Company is mindful of risks related to social and political issues, geopolitical tensions, regulatory matters, global security issues, currency volatility and economic challenges affecting consumer spending in certain countries and travel corridors."

Looking ahead, Estee Lauder sees full-year revenue growth of 4% to 5% to around $14.24B to $14.38B vs. $14.32B consensus.

Shares of Estee Lauder are up 2.88% in premarket trading to $135.00.

Previously: Estee Lauder beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)