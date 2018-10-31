Margin improvement at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) are on watch after the company tops profit estimates with its Q3 report.

Revenue was up 16% in the Global Forwarding business to $639M, led by strong pricing and volume growth.

Operating margin jumped 270 bps from last year's level during the quarter.

CEO update: "Our strong operating income performance, combined with improved working capital and the benefits of U.S. tax reform, enabled us to generate significant increases in cash flow from operations and cash returns to shareholders in the quarter."

