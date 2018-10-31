ACADIA Pharma up 11% premarket on positive mid-stage pimavanserin data in MDD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is up 11% premarket on light volume in response to the successful outcome of a Phase 2 clinical trial, CLARITY, evaluating pimavanserin in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who failed to respond adequately to a stable dose of standard antidepressant therapy.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a treatment effect compared to placebo as measured by a scale called HAMD-17. It also met a key secondary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in Sheehan Disability Scale versus control.

On the safety front, pimavanserin was generally well-tolerated with a discontinuation rate of 1.2%, lower than the 3.2% rate for placebo. There was one serious adverse event in both the treatment group and control group, but neither was considered related to the study drug or placebo. No deaths were reported.

Pimavanserin, branded as NUPLAZID, was approved in the U.S. in April 2016 for Parkinson's disease psychosis.