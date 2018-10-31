Molson Coors shows broad EBITDA gains

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) reports worldwide beer volume fell 1.0% to 25.3M hectoliters. Net sales per hectoliter was up 0.9% to $110.67.

Revenue in the U.S. was up 2.3% during the quarter to $1.94B to help offset a decline in Canada. Europe (+3.0%) and the rest of the international business (+2.0%) also showed positive growth.

Molson's underlying net income was up 34.4% during the quarter.

CEO update: "This quarter reflects progress on a number of fronts as we drive our consistent First Choice strategy of earning more, using less and investing wisely as brand volume grew in developed and developing markets outside of North America, NSR/HL grew globally, and we grew underlying EBITDA in constant currency in each of our four business units."

Previously: Molson Coors Brewing beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)