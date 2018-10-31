More on Ares Capital Q3: Net investment income rises 21%

Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q3 core EPS of 45 cents beats average analyst estimate of 40 cents and compares with 36 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q3 total investment income rose to $342M from $294M a year ago; net investment income of $185M, or 44 cents per share, rises from $153M, or 36 cents, a year ago.

Net realized gains of $373M, or 87 cents per share, vs. $35M, or 8 cents, a year ago; net unrealized losses were $349M, or 82 cents per share, compared with loss of $49M, or 11 cents, a year earlier.

Net assets per share of $17.16 as of Sept. 30, 2018 increases from $16.65 at Dec. 31, 2017 and $16.49 at Setp. 30, 2017.

Q3 new investment commitments of $1.92B and investment commitment exits of $1.91B.

From Oct. 1-24, 2018, ARCC made new investment commitments of $412M and exited about $389M of investment commitments.

As of Oct. 24, 2018, investment backlog of about $1.46B and pipeline of $330M.

