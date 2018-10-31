Criteo reports Q3 beats, downside revenue guide, $80M repurchase program

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) beats Q3 revenue and EPS estimates with downside Q4 guidance that has revenue from $256M to $262M (consensus: $267.12M) with Adjusted EBITDA from $86M to $92M.

FY18 guidance expects revenue ex-TAC from -1% to 1% at constant currency and Adjusted EBITDA at between 30% and 32% of revenue ex-TAC.

Acquisition: Criteo will acquire advertising solution app company Manage for undisclosed terms.

Repurchase: The board approves an up to $80M share repurchase program.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Criteo S.A. beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)