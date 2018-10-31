Bunge +5% on Q3 earnings beat, plan to conduct strategic review

Bunge (NYSE:BG) +4.7% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and confirming it will add four directors to its board, bowing to pressure from activist investors D.E. Shaw and Continental Grain that have been pushing the company to explore a sale.

With the addition of the three new directors, BG's board expands to 14 directors.

BG also agrees to form a separate committee chaired by Continental Grain CEO Paul Fribourg to conduct a “strategic review focused on enhancing long-term shareholder value,” confirming earlier reports.

BG says it expects FY 2018 EBIT in its agribusiness to be in the upper half of the $800M-$1B range, with Q4 results driven primarily by Northern Hemisphere oilseeds operations.

The company foresees favorable business conditions for the rest of 2018 and into 2019, driven by strong oilseeds processing margins and improving conditions in edible oils.