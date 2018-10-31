Clorox down on lowering FY2019 EPS outlook

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales rose 4% in Q1, includes 2 points of negative impact from unfavorable foreign currency headwinds and 3 points of benefit from the Nutranext acquisition net of the Aplicare divestiture.

Segment revenue: Cleaning: $571M (+2%), Household: $442M (flat), Lifestyle: $309M (+26%), International: $241M (-5%).

Gross margin rate fell 150 bps to 43.4%, driven primarily by higher manufacturing and logistics costs as well as unfavorable commodity costs.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +2% to +4%; Gross margin rate: flat; Diluted EPS: $6.20 to $6.40; Tax rate: 23% to 23%.

CLX -5.12% premarket.

Previously: Clorox beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)