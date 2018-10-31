More on Chimera Investment Q3: ROE rises to 16.64% vs. 12.91% in Q2

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q3 core EPS of 60 cents exceeds consensus estimate by 2 cents: compares with 59 cents in Q2 and 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

“Since the fourth quarter of 2016, we have raised $730M in capital through preferred shares which has helped to diversify our capital structure and lower our cost of capital while being accretive to our common shareholders," says CEO and President Matthew Lambiase.

Q3 economic return on book value was 3.0%.

Sponsored two mortgage loan securitizations during Q3 for $788M and incurred $1.4M in securitization deal-related expenses.

Q3 economic net interest income $147.6M vs. $146.9M in Q2 and $152.8M in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on average equity 16.64% vs. 12.91% in Q2 and 15.42% in the year-ago quarter.

