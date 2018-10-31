Garmin +1.2% on Fitness-driven Q3 beats, upside revenue guide

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) gains 1.2% premarket on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 8% Y/Y. FY18 guidance has revenue at $3.3B (matches consensus) and upside EPS of $3.45 (consensus: $3.31).

Revenue breakdown: Outdoor, $209.4M (consensus: $210.2M); Aviation, $146.4M (consensus: $144.4M); Marine, $98.8M (consensus: $90.2M); Fitness, $190.2M (consensus: $117.6M); Auto, $165.2M (consensus: $159.6M).

Gross margin was 59.4% compared to the 58.9% consensus and operating margin was 24.2% compared to 21.5%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

