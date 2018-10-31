MGM Resorts +2% after solid Q3

Shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) shoot higher in early trading after the casino operator's Q3 results are well-received by investors.

Union Gaming backs its Buy rating on MGM following the report.

"We feel pretty comfortable with our view that 2019 will be a recovery year in Las Vegas and MGM specifically," writes analyst John DeCree.

"In addition to the strong group business trends, Park MGM and NoMad will be fully online for 2019 with construction disruption concluding at the end of this year. While we expect the new property will take some time to reach its full potential, it should provide a nice tailwind in 2019," he adds.

Shares of MGM are up 1.63% in premarket trading to $25.60.

