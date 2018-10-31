Baxter Q3 revenues up 2%; non-GAAP EPS up 25%; raises EPS guidance

Baxter (BAX) Q3 results: Revenues: $2,767M (+2.2%); Renal Care: $910M (+1.6%); Medication Delivery: $652M (-4.0%); Pharmaceuticals: $519M (+4.2%); Clinical Nutrition: $218M (-2.2%); Advanced Surgery: $200M (+14.3%); Acute Therapies: $122M (+8.9%).

Net Income: $544M (+119.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $436M (+22.5%); EPS: $1.00 (+122.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.80 (+25.0%); CF Flow Ops: $1,341M (-0.1%).

2018 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 5% from 6%; EPS: $2.90 - 2.94 from $2.48 - 2.59; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.98 - 3.00 from $2.94 - 3.00.

Q4 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 1%; EPS: $0.57 - 0.61: Non-GAAP EPS: $0.71 - 0.73.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

Previously: Baxter beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)