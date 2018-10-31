Cerecor nabs Rare Pediatric Disease status for CERC-801 for IEM

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Cerecor's (NASDAQ:CERC) CERC-801 for the treatment of an ultra-rare metabolic disorder called Inborn Error of Metabolism (IEM), an inherited disease caused by defects in a single gene that codes for an enzyme that plays an essential role in converting substrates into products or intermediaries. The inability to synthesize certain compounds leads to the accumulation of substances that are toxic or interfere with normal cellular function.

CERC-801 is a substrate replacement therapy.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.