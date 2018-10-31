WEX announces partnership with JCB International

WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX) announced a new partnership with JCB, Japan's premier and only international payment brand, to expand WEX virtual payments technology into Japan. The program is expected to launch in the second half of 2019.

“The JCB collaboration represents WEX’s commitment to expanding our presence in the Asia market, and entering Japan is an exciting step for us,” said Jay Dearborn, president of WEX Corporate Payments. “It is a continuation of WEX’s long-term strategy and goal to be the only technology partner in virtual payments that offers multiple payment schemes to businesses.”