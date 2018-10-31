GM +9% after earnings smasher

General Motors (NYSE:GM) rips a big gain in early trading after blasting past Q3 profit estimates on in-line revenue of $35.8B.

Once again, the automaker's results were paced by a strong performance in North America, with EBIT-adjusted of $2.8% on a margin of 10.2%. Overall non-GAAP EBIT-adjusted maregin improved 130 bps to 8.8% of sales. "EBIT-adj. increased primarily due to strong volume driven by crossovers and light-duty pickup trucks in GMNA and pricing discipline in GMNA, partially offset by mix, FX and commodity headwinds," notes the automaker.

Looking ahead, GM expects full-year EPS of $5.80 and $6.20 vs. a prior view of ~$6.00, noting potential upside due to a favorable tax rate and strong performance.

Shares of GM are up 9.44% to $36.70 in premarket trading.

Previously: General Motors beats by $0.62, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)