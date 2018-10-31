TE Connectivity reports Q4 revenue miss, downside revenue guides

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reports Q4 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $3.33B to $3.43B (consensus: $3.59B) and EPS from $1.25 to $1.29 (consensus: $1.38). The company expects “a slower growth environment in some of our markets” heading into next year.

Downside FY19 guidance has revenue of $13.9B to $14.3B (consensus: $15.09B) and EPS of $5.60 to $5.80 (consensus: $5.98).

Revenue: Transportation, $2.01B (consensus: $2.04B); Industrial, $1.01B (consensus: $987.6M); Communications, $483M (consensus: $642.6M).

Gross margin was 33.7% compared to the 32.9% consensus and operating margin came in at 17% (consensus: 16.6%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

