Barrick Gold, Randgold to raise dividends ahead of merger

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) and Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) say they will increase dividends in connection with the planned merger of the two companies.

ABX says it will pay shareholders $0.07/share for the December quarter instead of the originally planned $0.05 dividend and target an ongoing annual dividend of $0.16/share, crediting "the strong fundamentals of Barrick, including stronger cash flow generation, additional overhead cost savings, potential asset sale proceeds and lower interest costs" for the move.

GOLD shareholders will receive a full-year dividend of $2.69/share instead of the originally declared $2.00 dividend.

The combined company would be the world’s biggest gold producer by volume.