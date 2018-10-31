More on Apollo Global Q3: Fee-related EPS 48 cents up from 40 cents Y/Y

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Q3 economic net income of 83 cents per share, misses consensus of 99 cents; compares with 27 cents in Q2 and $1.07 in Q3 2017.

Q3 fee-related earnings of 48 cents a share rose from 45 cents in Q2 and 40 cents a year earlier.

Increase in fee-related earnings were driven by rising management fees, primarily from Athene (NYSE:ATH) as a result of the reinsurance transaction of the fixed annuity business of Voya Financial, partly offset by increased non-compensation expenses.

Q3 distributable earnings after taxes and related payables per share of common and equivalent 55 cents vs. 53 cents in Q2 and 42 cents in Q3 2017.

Total assets under management of $270.2B vs. $269.5B in Q2.

Capital inflows of $5.96B and outflows of $4.73B for net flows of $1.23B.

Fee-generating AUM of $203.6B

Dry powder of $48.2B available for investment.

