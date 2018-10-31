Yum Brands +4% after Taco Bell delivers

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) tops estimates after delivering consensus-matching same store sales growth of 2% and net new unit growth of 4% in Q3.

Same-store sales by chain: KFC +3%, Pizza Hut -1%, Taco Bell +5%.

Restaurant margin chain: KFC -40 bps to 15.4%, Pizza Hut -410 bps to -2.2%, Taco Bell +280 bps to 24.7%.

The company's core operating profit was up 2% during the quarter.

CEO update: "We are now two years into our three year transformation and remain firmly on-track to becoming more focused, more franchised and more efficient. The collective power of our three iconic brands, anchored by our four key growth drivers, is helping us deliver long-term sustainable growth and higher returns for our stakeholders."

Shares of Yum Brands are up 4.13% in premarket trading to $90.00. vs. the 52-week trading range of $74.26 to $92.21.

