Qualcomm drops on BofA downgrade for smartphone softness

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Neutral to Buy and drops the target from $75 to $70.

Analyst Tal Lian thinks Qualcomm could experience growth struggles for years in a softer smartphone market unless it resolves the licensing disputes with Huawei and Apple.

The firm reduces its QCOM revenue forecasts through 2020 and says the company’s 2019 profit forecast “does not seem achievable to us.”

The $16B buyback program “should provide temporary support to the stock” but is “also a negative factor, as past experience indicates that associated stability can reverse after buyback programs end.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word.