NYT: L3 accused of slighting reservists in hiring

A motion to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by Nathan Kay, who alleged L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), discriminated against him in hiring because he was an active guard member, was filed in federal court Tuesday, the NYT reports.

As part of the proposed deal, the company agreed to pay a total of $1.35M to Kay and up to about 250 qualified reservists who have applied for jobs since 2011 but weren't hired.

L3, which had more than $6B in sales to the DoD last year, denied liability and any allegations of discrimination, but agreed to several changes, including no longer asking about military status before extending job offers.