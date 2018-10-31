Big Five Sporting -10% after soft read on sales

Big Five Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) slides in early trading after Q3 results disappoint.

The retailer reports same store sales fell 2.0% in Q3, Looking ahead to Q4, Big Five sees same store sales falling in the range of negative low single-digits to positive low single-digits. Big Five management says it's working to manage product margins, inventory and expenses given the "softness" in sales.

"While consumer spending over the holiday season and winter weather conditions in our markets are difficult to predict, we are cautiously optimistic that our results for the fourth quarter will benefit from a number of initiatives to drive traffic and sales," says CEO Steven Miller.

BGFV -10.38% premarket to $3.80.

