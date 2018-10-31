Exact Sciences up 10% premarket after Q3 beat

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is up 10% premarket on light volume following its Q3 report after the close yesterday.

Revenue was up 63% to $118.3M with Cologuard test volume up 49% to 241K.

In the conference call, management said Cologuard test volume for the year will be ~910K, the midpoint of its previously announced range of 900K - 920K but up from its recent expectation that it would be skewed towards the low end. 2019 revenue outlook is $700M.

Sell-side cheerleaders Canaccord, Goldman, Jefferies and Cowen have price targets ranging from $75 - 100 (16 - 55% upside).

Previously: Exact Sciences Q3 revenue up 63%; Cologuard test volume up 49%; shares up 8% after hours (Oct. 30)

Previously: EXACT Sciences beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)