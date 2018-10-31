Cheesecake Factory +2% after earnings

Cheescake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) pokes out a 1.94% premarket gain after reporting Q3 EPS ahead of estimates.

The company saw comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.5% vs. +2.1% consensus and the guidance range of +1.5 to +2.5%.

Looking ahead, Cheesecake Factory sees FY18 EPS of $2.42 to $2.46 vs. $2.44 consensus and $2.40 to $2.48 prior guidance range.

On Wall Street, Maxim Group lowers its price target on Cheesecake Factory to $55 from $57 after taking in the report.

