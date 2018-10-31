Latest in the Digital Ally-Axon court case

"DIGITAL ALLY BEATS TASER’S LAST-MINUTE ATTEMPT TO ADD A NEW INVALIDITY THEORY TO THE CASE," reads a headline from a Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) press release.

The company is "pleased to announce that its case against Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) (formerly known as TASER International) continues its march toward trial. Axon, having lost an ex parte reexamination challenge, four different inter partes review (IPR) challenges in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and one post-grant review challenge against Digital Ally’s law enforcement patent portfolio, continued its desperate search for evidence to invalidate Digital Ally’s auto activation patent in an effort to avoid liability for Axon’s alleged infringement. Axon’s latest effort was an attempt to insert an entirely new invalidity defense into the case. The United States District Court for the District of Kansas rejected Axon’s request yesterday, severely limiting the prior art Axon can present at trial."