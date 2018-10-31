Concho Resources rises after Q3 beat, favorable outlook, dividend launch

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) +1.7% pre-market after posting a strong Q3 earnings beat with a 90% Y/Y revenue increase and unveils plans to initiate a dividend.

CXO says it plans to launch a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share in Q1 2019, which "underscores the company's outlook for strong free cash flow and its commitment to sustainable, profitable growth and value creation."

Q3 production averaged 287K boe/day, with crude oil output of 185K bbl/day and natural gas output of 612M cf/day.

CXO sets 2019 capex at $3.4B-$3.6B for oil production growth of 35%-40% and it expects to run an average of 34 rigs, increasing to ~38 rigs in 2020.

Following the results, Williams Capital reaffirms its Buy rating and says CXO remains one of its Top Picks on the expectation of continued execution, large free cash flow generation and further differentiation from peers (Briefing.com).