Intercontinental Exchange gains after Q3 beat, $2.0B stock buyback

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) rises 0.9% in premarket trading after announcing Q3 results that beat analysts' expectations and authorizing a $2.0B stock buyback.
ICE's new $2.0B stock repurchase authorization starts Jan. 1, 2019. Through Sept. 30, 2018, ICE has repurchased almost $1.1B of its common stock at an average price of $73.54 per share and expects to use the remaining $141M of its current $1.2B authorization during Q4 2018.
Q3 adjusted EPS of 85 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 80 cents and compares with 73 cents in the year-ago period.
Q3 total revenue of $1.46B, up from $1.44B a year ago.
Transaction and clearing, net, up slightly to $760M from $758M.
Data services up 2.3% to $530M from $518M;
Listings to $112M from $105M.
Other revenue of $61M vs. $54M.
Q3 trading and clearing adjusted operating margin of 63% vs. 65%; data and listings adjusted operating margin of 51% vs. 52%.
Previously: IntercontinentalExchange beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox