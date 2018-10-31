Intercontinental Exchange gains after Q3 beat, $2.0B stock buyback

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) rises 0.9% in premarket trading after announcing Q3 results that beat analysts' expectations and authorizing a $2.0B stock buyback.

ICE's new $2.0B stock repurchase authorization starts Jan. 1, 2019. Through Sept. 30, 2018, ICE has repurchased almost $1.1B of its common stock at an average price of $73.54 per share and expects to use the remaining $141M of its current $1.2B authorization during Q4 2018.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 85 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 80 cents and compares with 73 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 total revenue of $1.46B, up from $1.44B a year ago.