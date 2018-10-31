Spartan Motors missed Q3 estimates and lowered FY2018 earnings guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) reports Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 50.6% to $118.4M in Q3, primarily due to increased volume relating to USPS truck body, Reach vehicle, and upfits.

Emergency response sales slipped 8.5% to $60.3M

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales grew 5.5% to $51.7M.

Gross margin rate decreased 350 bps to 11.6%.

SG&A expense rate -140 bps to 7.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate down 210 bps to 4.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $790M to $815M; Adjusted EBITDA: $29.3M to $31.3M; Net income: $14.4M to $16.4M; Effective tax rate: ~24.5%; Diluted EPS: $0.41 to $0.47; Adjusted EPS: $0.42 to $0.48; Shares outstanding: ~35.3M.

