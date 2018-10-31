Kindred Bio up 22% premarket on positive KIND-016 data

Thinly traded Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is up 22% premarket on light volume following its announcement of positive results from a pilot study evaluating IL-31 inhibitor KIND-016 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs, the leading reason owners visit the veterinarian. The company says the U.S. market is over $500M and growing rapidly.

All three doses of KIND-016 produced statistically significant reductions in itching that was sustained for six-to-eight weeks in dogs that received an injection of IL-31.

The USPTO has just issued a patent (No. 10,093,731) covering the candidate.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET today to discuss the results.