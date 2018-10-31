Airbus absorbs A220s to maintain delivery target

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) net profit rose €957M in Q3, compared with €307M a year earlier, as sales advanced 20% to €15.5B in the July through September period.

That reflects buoyant demand for new jets from airlines globally. Passenger numbers are soaring, boosted by an explosion of budget carriers.

The French planemaker said it would also deliver around 20 fewer planes in 2018 after Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) admitted it would fall short on Trent 7000 engine deliveries.

It still targets 800 plane deliveries this year, by factoring in 18 new A220 single-aisle aircraft, formerly called Bombardier's C Series, which were previously not counted.