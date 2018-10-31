More on Endeavour Silver Q3 results

Endeavour Silver reports Q3 sales decline 5.5% Y/Y to $37.6M, primarily due to lower realized metal prices, lower gold production and increased costs, offset by higher silver production.

Silver production is up 13% to 1,428K ounces with sales volume +20% to 1,532K ounces; however, gold production & sales declines 5% to 12,968 and 13,005 ounces, respectively

Realized prices for gold and silver were down 8% and 16% to $1,189 and $14.42 per ounce, respectively.

Direct production costs of $86.33 per tonne is +2% mainly due lower Guanaceví mine output costs and higher labour and contractor costs.

(NYSE:EXK) shares -0.97% in pre-market

