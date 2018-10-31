Corporate debt levels and default rates diverge

Making the rounds today is this chart showing the level of U.S. corporate debt as a percentage of GDP vs. the high yield default rate. To not much surprise, the two have tended to move in concert over the last 40 years.

Since roughly 2011 though, corporate debt levels have soared while default rates have held steady (and in fact have turned sharply lower the last couple of years).

While wondering how the divergence might correct itself, one might also think a chart of debt servicing levels vs. the default rate would be more helpful.

