The Container Store -25% after soft earnings, JPMorgan downgrade

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is down 24.9% after disappointing with its Q3 report.

"Elements of our merchandise campaign test and learn efforts, mostly around our other product categories, did not resonate with customers as well as we expected, curtailing our comparable store sales and earnings performance for the quarter," noted TCS management on the quarter.

JPMorgan was in early today with a downgrade on the retailer to Underweight from Neutral. JP's price target of $6 on The Container Store reps 40% downside from yesterday's close.

Previously: The Container Store misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)