More on HCP Q3: Same-property portfolio cash NOI growth 1.7%

HCP (NYSE: HCP ) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents beats consensus estimate of 43 cents and compares with 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

In October, HCP agreed to sell Shoreline Technology Center campus in Mountain View, CA, for $1.0B; expects gain on sale of $700M; intends to use proceeds to initially repay about $1B of debt an an average interest rate of about 3.5%.

Reaffirms 2018 adjusted FFO and full-year 2018 SPP cash NOI guidance ranges.

