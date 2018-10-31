More on HCP Q3: Same-property portfolio cash NOI growth 1.7%

HCP (NYSE:HCP) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents beats consensus estimate of 43 cents and compares with 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 same-property portfolio cash NOI growth of 1.7%.
Senior housing triple-net 1.6%
SHOP negative 6.3%
Life science 2.6%
Medical office 2.3%
Other non-reportable segments 6.5%
In October, HCP agreed to sell Shoreline Technology Center campus in Mountain View, CA, for $1.0B; expects gain on sale of $700M; intends to use proceeds to initially repay about $1B of debt an an average interest rate of about 3.5%.
Reaffirms 2018 adjusted FFO and full-year 2018 SPP cash NOI guidance ranges.
