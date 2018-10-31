Enterprises Products Partners +1.5% on strong Q3 results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +1.5% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations as revenues rise 39% Y/Y, with strong volumes across its integrated midstream system.

EPD says Q3 distributable cash flow totaled $1.6B, which provided 1.7x coverage of the $0.4325/unit cash distribution and resulted in $632M of retained distributable cash flow; distributable cash flow for the first nine months of 2018 was $4.4B, which provided 1.6x coverage of the aggregate $1.29/unit of cash distributions and resulted in $1.6B of retained distributable cash flow.

EPD says Q3 gross operating margin rose 62% Y/Y to a record $2.1B from $1.3B for the year-ago quarter, with each of its four business segments reporting higher gross operating margins than in the prior-year quarter; gross operating margin from the NGL Pipelines & Services segment rose 38% Y/Y to a record $1.1B from $771M a year earlier.

EPD expects FY 2018 capex of $4.2B after coming in at $3.3B for the first nine months of 2018.

Separately, EPD says it has started construction of the Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Loving County, Tex., which will have the capacity to process 300M cf/day of natural gas and extract more than 40K bbl/day of natural gas liquids; the facility is expected to begin service in Q1 2020.