Sprint +6.3% on Q3 beats on revenue, profit, and subscriber adds

Sprint (NYSE:S) gains 6.3% on Q3 beats and higher than expected net subscriber adds.

The company added a net 109K subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the quarter, down from 168K net adds last year. Analysts expected a 10K net loss. But Sprint lost 34K net phone subscribers instead of the expected 22K net add.

Sprint is waiting for regulatory approval to merge with T-Mobile.

Net income attributable to the company was $196M (last year: -$48M) and total operating revenue was $8.43B (consensus: $7.97B).

