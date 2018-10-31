Carlyle Group slips 1.3% premarket after Q3 disppoints
Oct. 31, 2018 9:01 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) -1.3% after reporting Q3 economic income of 25 cents per adjusted unit misses consensus estimate of 50 cents; compares with 69 cents in Q2 and 56 cents in Q3 2017.
- "Global markets are growing increasingly volatile, but we believe Carlyle is well positioned to take advantage of market dislocations and opportunities," say co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Younkin.
- Q3 total revenue of $679.1M, down from $893.6M in Q2 and up from $639.9M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 fund management fees of $328.8M increased from $301.3M in Q2 and $262.5M in Q3 2017.
- Q3 investment income, including performance allocations, fell to $258.6M from $503.3M in Q2 and $312.4M a year ago.
- Distributable earnings per common unit 42 cents vs 22 cents in Q2 and 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Assets under management of $212.3B, up 1 % from Q2 and up 22% from Q3 2017.
- New commitments of $51B
- Outflows of $28B
- Market appreciation of $18B
- Previously: Carlyle misses by $0.24, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)