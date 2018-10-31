Carlyle Group slips 1.3% premarket after Q3 disppoints

Oct. 31, 2018 9:01 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG-1.3% after reporting Q3 economic income of 25 cents per adjusted unit misses consensus estimate of 50 cents; compares with 69 cents in Q2 and 56 cents in Q3 2017.
  • "Global markets are growing increasingly volatile, but we believe Carlyle is well positioned to take advantage of market dislocations and opportunities," say co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Younkin.
  • Q3 total revenue of $679.1M, down from $893.6M in Q2 and up from $639.9M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 fund management fees of $328.8M increased from $301.3M in Q2 and $262.5M in Q3 2017.
  • Q3 investment income, including performance allocations, fell to $258.6M from $503.3M in Q2 and $312.4M a year ago.
  • Distributable earnings per common unit 42 cents vs 22 cents in Q2 and 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Assets under management of $212.3B, up 1 % from Q2 and up 22% from Q3 2017.
  1. New commitments of $51B
  2. Outflows of $28B
  3. Market appreciation of $18B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.