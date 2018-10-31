Biotech IPOs on pace for near-record year - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that the pace of biotech IPOs in on track for a near-record year, although many are riskier due to being in earlier stages of development. The public funding rush has been heavily influenced by the FDA's willingness to accelerate approval for promising drugs.

Recent examples include cell therapy developer Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) which raised $373M despite being years away from a potential drug approval since registration studies will not commence until H2 2019.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), another cell therapy developer, raised $277M despite having no products in clinical trials. An IND for lead candidate RTX-134 should be filed next quarter.

Gene therapy outfit Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) raised $166M. Its lead candidate is in Phase 1/2 development for PKU so potential approval is years away.

Through mid-October, 52 biotechs have raised $5.75B in IPO proceeds, the third most all-time after the $8.19B raised in 2014 and $7.06B raised in 2000 (inflation adjusted per Dealogic). 37% are considered early stage, either preclinical- or Phase 1-stage. Leerink's Geoff Porges says, “You better have your eyes wide open, as this industry is as risky as it’s ever been."

At least eight more biotechs are on deck for IPOs this year, including NGM Biopharmaceuticals with is mid-stage candidate for a type of fatty liver disease.

A total of 209 companies have gone public this year raising a total of $56.6B, second most behind the $88.92B raised by 249 companies in 2014 (per Dealogic).

