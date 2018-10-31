Harsco +14% on earnings beat; raises FY18 guidance

Harsco (HSC +14.4% ) reports Q3 sales increase 16% to $445M driven by higher revenues across all business segments.

Sales by segment: Metals & Minerals: $268.9M (+5%); Industrial: $93.9M (+20%); Rail: $82.7M (62%)

Adjusted operating margin expands 380bps to 12.8%

Raises FY18 outlook, with adjusted operating income to be ~$185M-$190M, as compared to prior guidance of $175M-$185M, and adjusted EPS of $1.24-$1.29 vs. $1.19-$1.27 previously

For Q4, expects operating income of $39M-$44M and adjusted EPS of $0.26-$0.31

