ADP +3.3% after profit jump, raised guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is up 3.3% premarket after its fiscal Q1 earnings showed broad growth in profitability amid solid revenue gains as the company beat expectations and raised full-year guidance.

Revenues grew 8% and were up 7% organically in constant currency.

EPS meanwhile rose 28% on an adjusted basis. EBIT was up $18% to $687M, amid EBIT margin expansion of about 180 basis points to 20.7%.

Revenue breakout: Employer Services, $2.34B (up 7%); PEO Services, $987.8M (up 10%).

Segment earnings: Employer Services, $637.6M (up 19%); PEO Services, $145.9M (up 18%).

For fiscal 2019 it's bumping revenue growth expectations to 6-7% from a previous 5-7%, and sees EBIT margin increasing 100-125 basis points from 2018's 20.7%. Adjusted diluted EPS is seen 15-17% higher from $4.53, vs. previous guidance for 13-15% gains.

