Hess +5% after big Q3 earnings beat, 62% reduction in costs

Hess (NYSE:HES) +5.1% pre-market after easily beating expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, helped by higher prices for its oil and a 62% reduction in costs.

Hess says its worldwide selling price for crude oil including hedging averaged $66.08/bbl in the quarter, up from $46.97/bbl in the year-ago quarter, while its Q3 average realized prices for natural gas liquids was $24.29/bbl vs. $17.22 in the prior-year quarter and for natural gas was $4.11/Mcf vs. $3.35 a year ago.

The higher prices helped offset a 7% Y/Y decline in net production, which totaled 279K boe/day vs. 299K boe/day in the prior-year quarter; production in the Bakken shale rose 14% Y/Y to 118K boe/day from 103K a year ago.

Hess expects full-year production excluding Libya of 255K boe/day, which is the upper end of its previous guidance range.

The company says its Q3 total costs and expenses fell 62% Y/Y to $1.61B; FY 2018 capex guidance remains unchanged at $2.1B.