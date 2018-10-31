More on Freddie Mac Q3: Dividend to U.S. Treasury $2.6B in December

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q3 comprehensive income excluding significant items rose to $2.56B from $2.17 B in Q2 and $1.71B in Q3 2017.

$2.6B dividend requirement to the U.S. Treasury in December; cumulative payments to date $114B.

Single-family serious delinquency ratio fell to 0.73%, the lowest in more than 10 years; multifamily delinquency rate remained near zero at 0.01%.

Q3 adjusted net interest income of $1.20B compares with $1.16B in Q2 and $1.15B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted guarantee fee income $2.56B vs. $2.17B in Q2 and $1.71B in Q3 2017.

Adjusted return on CCF capital 19.7% vs. 16.4% in Q2 and 11.6% in Q3 2017.

