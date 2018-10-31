Consumer Edge Research sees benefits for Hibbett Sports from City Gear deal

Consumer Edge Research weighs in on the acquisition by Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) of City Gear.

"The deal is, in our view, about mixing into more profitable and protected parts of the sporting goods retail business," writes analyst David Schick.

Schick and team see long-term benefits from the deal for the sporting goods retailer.

CER has an Overweight rating on Hibbett and price target of $23.

Shares of Hibbett jumped 5.02% yesterday following the acquisition announcement.

Previously: Hibbett Sports acquires City Gear (Oct. 29)