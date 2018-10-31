SkyWest +15% after conference call confidence

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) opens up 15.4% on an earnings relief rally.

During the earnings call (transcript), SkyWest management said the company sees a "strong opportunity" to grow earnings in 2019 and 2020 through legacy fleet economics improvement and fulfilling demand left by smaller, weaker competitors.

"Our cash generation is set to increase dramatically. Never have we had better visibility to and confidence in our ability to generate strong free cash flow over the next couple of years," said SkyWest CFO Rob Simmons on the call.