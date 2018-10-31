Gilead teams up with Tango Therapeutics in cancer

Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.9% ) inks a global collaboration agreement with privately held Tango Therapeutics aimed at discovering, developing and commercializing a lineup of immuno-oncology drugs.

Tango will be responsible for target discovery validation while Gilead will have options on global rights for up to five targets. Tango will retain the option to co-develop and co-promote (specifically co-detail which is direct selling to healthcare providers) in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tango will receive $50M upfront, up to $1.7B in milestones and tiered low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Profits/losses will be equally shared for co-developed/co-promoted products.