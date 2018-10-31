McDermott -29% to lowest since February 2016 following Q3 results

McDermott (MDR -28.9% ) opens at its lowest in more than two and a half years after reporting a sharp Q3 earnings miss and unveiling plans to sell its tank storage and U.S. pipe fabrication businesses.

MDR said it recorded $744M of changes in estimates on three projects after it took "significant steps to address performance issues" on the Cameron LNG, Freeport LNG and Calpine gas power projects.

KeyBanc downgrades MDR to Sector Weight from Overweight following the results, saying it sees management as "staging a potential recovery through thoughtful execution, but our concerns are more around timeline and incremental risks that could arise and stretch into late 2019, keeping the stock volatile."

Shares already had plunged 28.5% over the past three months through Tuesday.