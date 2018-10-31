Nutrisystem +7.2% post Q3 results

Nutrisystem (NTRI +7.2% ) reports Q3 marginal revenue growth of 0.7% Y/Y to $159.26M.

Overall Q3 margins: Gross declined 190 bps to 52.3%; operating increased 53 bps to 13.4% & Adj. EBITDA declined 70 bps to 16.8%.

Company repurchased $1.3M of common stock for a total of $26.3M, also has authorized a new $75M buyback program set to expire October 2020.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share payable November 19, 2018.

Q4 Guidance: EPS of $0.58-0.63; revenue of $129.5-134.5M; net income of $17.3-18.9M; adj. EBITDA $29.4-31.4M.

2018 Guidance: EPS of $2.08-2.13; revenue of $691-696M; net income of $62.2-63.8M; adj. EBITDA $105.1-107.1M & South Beach Diet brand is projected to be $66-70M.

