Strongbridge Bio up 33% on Macrilen deal with Novo Nordisk

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP +33.1% ) is up on more than triple normal volume in early trade in response to its out-licensing deal with Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.8% ) for U.S. and Canadian rights to MACRILEN (macimorelin), used in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

Under the terms of the agreement, SBBP will receive $145M upfront and tiered royalties on net sales through 2027. Novo will use and fund SBBP's rare endocrine salesforce to promote MACRILEN for up to three years.

In addition, NVO will acquire ~5.242M ordinary shares of SBBP at $7 per share, more than a 24% premium to the current price of $5.64.

The transactions should close in December.