Voya rises 4.8% after $500M buyback, individual life insurance decision

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) gains 4.8% in early trading after announcing a new $500M stock buyback program, better-than-expected Q3 earnings, and its decision to cease new individual life insurance sales at the end of the year.

Voya says it will stop new individual life insurance sales on Dec. 31, 2018 and retain the in-force block, a move that supports its focus on higher-growth, higher-return, capital-light businesses.

Retaining the block will provide at least $1B of expected free cash flow from Individual Life over the next five to six years.

Board authorizes an additional $500M of share repurchases.

Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $1.34 beats consensus estimate by 15 cents; compares with 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Common book value, ex-AOCI, of $47.28 per share vs. $60.78 on Sept. 30, 2017.

Total company assets under management and administration $534B as of Sept. 30, 2018.

