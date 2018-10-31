Stocks sizzle in early action, led by techs

Stocks surge in early trading to extend yesterday's rebound, as strong earnings from General Motors and Facebook helped lift sentiment; Dow +1.2% , S&P +1.4% , Nasdaq +2.2% .

But the major averages are set to wrap up a rough October with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite holding respective monthly losses of 7.9% and 11%.

Major European markets trade higher across the board with France's CAC +2.3% , U.K.'s FTSE +1.5% and Germany's DAX +1.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.4% .

In U.S. earnings, Facebook ( +6.6% ) and General Motors ( +7% ) are higher after releasing upbeat earnings reports, with Facebook beat estimates and raising its revenue growth outlook while GM beat both top and bottom lines.

Information technology ( +2.3% ) tops the early sector standings followed by consumer discretionary ( +1.8% ) and communication services ( +1.7% ), while the defensive-oriented real estate ( -0.7% ), consumer staples ( -1% ) and utilities ( -1.7% ) groups are in the red.

Companies continued to hire at a brisk pace in October, with private payrolls rising by a stronger than expected 227K, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower amid the rebound in equities, pushing the Fed-sensitive two-year yield up 4 bps to 2.88% and the benchmark 10-year yield up 5 bps to 3.15%.