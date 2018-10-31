Stocks sizzle in early action, led by techs

Stocks surge in early trading to extend yesterday's rebound, as strong earnings from General Motors and Facebook helped lift sentiment; Dow +1.2%, S&P +1.4%, Nasdaq +2.2%.
But the major averages are set to wrap up a rough October with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite holding respective monthly losses of 7.9% and 11%.
Major European markets trade higher across the board with France's CAC +2.3%, U.K.'s FTSE +1.5% and Germany's DAX +1.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.4%.
In U.S. earnings, Facebook (+6.6%) and General Motors (+7%) are higher after releasing upbeat earnings reports, with Facebook beat estimates and raising its revenue growth outlook while GM beat both top and bottom lines.
Information technology (+2.3%) tops the early sector standings followed by consumer discretionary (+1.8%) and communication services (+1.7%), while the defensive-oriented real estate (-0.7%), consumer staples (-1%) and utilities (-1.7%) groups are in the red.
Companies continued to hire at a brisk pace in October, with private payrolls rising by a stronger than expected 227K, according to the ADP National Employment Report.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower amid the rebound in equities, pushing the Fed-sensitive two-year yield up 4 bps to 2.88% and the benchmark 10-year yield up 5 bps to 3.15%.
U.S. WTI crude oil, headed for its worst month since mid-2016 despite coming Iran sanctions, -0.4% at $65.92/bbl.
